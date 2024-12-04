What a surprise to agree wholeheartedly (well, almost) with Jim Fossel (“Senate must not shirk its duty on nominee confirmations,” Nov. 24). He is absolutely correct in calling for President-elect Trump’s cabinet nominees and others to be confirmed (or not) after the U.S. Senate has the opportunity to exercise its constitutional duty to hold hearings and votes on the nominees. Recess appointments will just not do. After all, Trump won the popular vote with a bare 1.5 percent margin. Let the people’s representatives have their say.
Where I disagree with Fossel is his claim that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked the nomination of President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the U.S. Supreme Court due to McConnell’s and other Republicans “expressing a sentiment on the nominee.” That is false. Garland did not even have a Senate hearing to consider his qualifications. It was a pure political power play to prevent Obama from appointing a new justice to the Supreme Court.
Trump’s threat of recess appointments? The U.S. Senate should not give into this Trump power play.
Richard Stower
Yarmouth
