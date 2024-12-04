Here are a few reasons I feel the Press Herald has published few letters celebrating Trump’s win.

• A newspaper that’s considered to have a liberal bias as the reader suggested should be wary of being considered an enemy from within. Trump has suggested weaponizing the Justice Department and using it to go after his enemies.

• Matt Gaetz being investigated for underage sexual allegations should have kept him from being considered for attorney general. This was a non-starter from the beginning.

• Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who doesn’t have any medical degrees and is an anti-vaccine activist, has no business even being remotely considered for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

• Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence. This is one of the most frightening picks because of her lack of experience and her sympathies for Russia and Syria.

• Let’s not forget Pete Hegseth, also woefully inexperienced, being nominated to run something as complex as the Department of Defense. He is also being investigated for sexual assault.

These are just a few reasons why there’s not much to celebrate and it’s a sure bet more chaos is on the horizon. We’ve had four years of Trump before, when he had a few guardrails. These next four years sound like a revenge tour is on the way.

Kevin L. Piccone

Portland

