AUGUSTA – Dr. Edward William “Ned” Graham, psychoanalyst, died Nov. 30, 2024, in Augusta, Maine, following a brief illness. He was the son of William J. Graham, Evelyn A. (Clifford) Graham and the brother of Deborah Graham Slight.

Ned was born on May 26, 1950, in Waterbury, Conn. He attended local catholic schools and graduated from Saint Michael’s College, Virginia Commonwealth University, and earned a doctorate (Ph.D., social work) from Boston College. Ned completed several years of postgraduate fellowships in psychoanalysis at PINE Psychoanalytic Center.

Dr. Graham worked as a practitioner, supervisor, instructor, consultant, clinical director and university lecturer in the areas of mental health, psychotherapy and social work for community agencies, state government, universities, as well as in private practice.

At different times in his life, he dabbled in various interests such as piloting single engine land and sea planes, hiking, horseback riding, waterskiing, reading philosophy, and even some skydiving one summer. However, his greatest pleasure and meaning derived from his work and times with family and close friends.

Ned was influenced by the temporalness of being and transcendent reality. While ever aware of the tragic nature of life, he endeavored to find purpose, meaningful relationships, and good times. He thought he was sometimes successful and sometimes he failed.

At his request, there will be no memorial service.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Knowlton & Hewins Funeral Home and Cremation Care, One Church St., Augusta, Maine 04330.

