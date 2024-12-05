WINDHAM — The recipe for success hasn’t changed for the Windham High boys’ basketball, Class AA darlings who climbed from a five-win season in 2022-23 all the way to 2024 Class AA champions.

“Just get 1% better every day,” says junior guard AJ Moody.

And with high-flying Moody, leading scorer Tyrie James and leading rebounder Creighty Dickson returning, there’s good reason to believe the formula can work again.

Windham enters this season as co-favorites in AA North with Cheverus. But these Eagles insist they aren’t imagining seeing their reflections in a shiny Gold Ball, like they did March 2 when they edged Gorham in overtime at a raucous Cross Insurance Arena and brought Windham its first boys’ basketball championship.

Yes, they have three excellent varsity players back, along with some seniors ready to take on bigger roles. But they also graduated three starters.

“We’ve got a whole new team. We’re still trying to chase it. We’re not defending anything,” Dickson said. “We still have everything to prove this season.”

What these Eagles do promise is that they will play basketball with passion and enjoyment.

They will do it because that’s how they’ve been taught.

They will do it because that’s the way Pat Moody – AJ’s father – lived his life. Giving his best. Supporting others. With joy and encouragement.

In March, Pat Moody was at the CIA celebrating his son, his town, and that his cancer had been declared in remission. On Nov. 10, Pat Moody, age 49, died, just one week after the two outdoor courts he’d been instrumental in getting built were named in his honor.

Pat Moody’s love for the game, and his work as president of Windham’s youth basketball program, was something Windham’s current players knew first-hand. They spent hours at the Moody’s half-court barn getting up shots.

“We’re just going to honor him with our play. We’re just going to play with joy. We’re going to enjoy every moment like he would want us to,” James said.

James said Pat Moody made sure to deliver the message of appreciating the joy in sport as the Eagles approached their first title. His message helped.

“It’s more relaxing, just enjoying it, when you’re in it,” James said.

Senior guard Braycen Freese, a tri-captain with Dickson and Moody, said Pat Moody “definitely left a big mark on this program.

“He loved us playing and just having fun,” Freese said. “That was the biggest thing. So we’re trying to bring that to this season. Not worry so much about wins and losses, but just having fun to honor his name.”

Windham Coach Chad Pulkkinen met Pat Moody when Pulkkinen was a youth player in town. Pulkkinen likes to tell the story that during his brief professional career in Europe after a playing at nearby St. Joseph’s College, Pat Moody would proudly wear a replica of Pulkkinen’s pro jersey around town.

Pulkkinen said he’s emphasized to this year’s players that a championship will not be the measure of this year’s team.

“Playing with joy and making sure we’re together like Pat would want. That will determine our success,” Pulkkinen said.

Freese is one of the Eagles’ veterans who will be seeing more time on the court. He’s hoping he can help fill some of the leadership void after the graduation of Quinton Lindsay, Erik Bowen and Blake McPherson.

Senior Connor Janvrin and his 6-foot-4 sophomore sharp-shooting brother, Colin, will also be key contributors for a squad that James thinks is deeper than last year.

Freese said being willing to hold players accountable when they are slipping in their effort will be important. That’s something last year’s seniors were willing to do.

“They set a great example for us that we’re trying to replicate,” Freese said.

Pulkkinen noted that his returning standouts – Moody, James and Dickson – have all gotten better as players.

Moody has grown another inch or two and is now 6-2. A year ago, he put down some impressive dunks while averaging 10.5 points a game. This season, his physique is noticeably more mature. Still lean, there’s a raw-boned strength that was evident as he slashed past teammates in a 4-on-4 drill and then elevated above them.

“Now I float over guys. I used to get bounced around,” Moody said.

Moody said that playing the game both he and his father love “is kind of a release.”

There are hard days, of course. Simple things are missed, like Pat’s daily check-ins.

“Not being able to see him walk through my door and ask me how my day is, just stepping on a basketball court, I still hear it,” AJ Moody said. “Just feeling that presence. My whole team does. They’re all here for me, they all love me, they all loved my dad.

“Legends never die. He’s one of them that will never die.”

