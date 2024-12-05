In connection with President Biden’s recent pardoning actions, I’m sure his “Plan A” was for Vice President Kamala Harris to get elected and do the dirty work of pardoning his son. Since that failed, Biden had to quickly enact “Plan B,” which was to issue the pardon himself – before Hunter Biden’s sentencing for tax evasion and violating gun laws.

While I can understand the president’s instincts to save his son, the facts remain that, for many months, he repeatedly said “No one is above the law” and that “I will not pardon him,” should Hunter be convicted.

Once again, Biden has gone back on his word. Further, he conveniently timed the announcement of the pardon before he traipsed off to Africa to avoid answering the many tough questions that would have been forthcoming regarding the nature and scope of the pardon.

Given these recent actions, I’d just like to take the opportunity to say “thanks, Joe.” Thanks for reminding us all why many politicians are loathed for their lying and hypocrisy.

Thanks too for reminding us that those “haves,” who are rich, powerful and politically connected, almost always get away with crimes with virtually no consequences, while the “have nots,” those with no connections or money, are treated differently.

Lastly, I’m sure that the thousands of citizens who have been incarcerated or suffered financially for crimes that were less severe than those committed by the entitled son would like to thank Joe Biden for his integrity and leadership in ensuring equal justice under the law.

Jack Miller

Gorham

