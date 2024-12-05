One of the two men rescued from the Maine woods Wednesday night has been taken to Boston for frostbite treatment and possible amputation, his wife said.

Constance Hoyt, 78, said her husband, Sidney Hoyt, 77, was only wearing socks and sandals when he stepped out of his car to look for help after getting turned around on rural roads near Bangor. Authorities found him and a friend, 75-year-old Gary Foster, after dark Wednesday night.

“He didn’t put any boots on. His feet froze,” Constance Hoyt said on a Thursday afternoon phone call. “I looked at his toes, and they were pretty black.”

Foster was still in the car, which slid off the road and into a ditch, but Sidney Hoyt had collapsed after walking down a nearby path, Constance Hoyt said.

The men had been missing for more than 24 hours, enduring temperatures that dropped below freezing, before a couple on a nearby farm heard their cries for help and called the 911.

“We had a lot of people praying. My church was praying,” Constance Hoyt said.

Advertisement

Maine Game Warden Jonathan Parker found the men along a remote road in Township 32, about 15 miles northeast of Bangor, officials said.

Related Missing Bangor men found after residents hear shouts for help

Parker found the men a few turns off of Stud Mill Road, which runs from Milford, in Penobscot County, to Princeton, in Washington County.

Contance Hoyt said the two longtime friends would regularly drive along Stud Mill, taking in the scenery, scouting fishing and hunting spots and stopping to eat at a nearby diner.

“That’s what they usually do, they go up, they drive,” she said. “But there’s so many side roads off that road, they got on the wrong one.”

At one point, they lost Stud Mill Road and attempted to circle back to it by heading further north. But without a GPS, Sidney Hoyt was unable to navigate and ended up driving deeper and deeper into the rural area.

At several points during the drive, the men had to dig the car out after it became stuck in a snowbank, Constance Hoyt said. Ultimately, it slid off the road and became lodged in a ditch.

Advertisement

Neither man had a cellphone, and the vehicle, a Honda Ridgeline, did not have a GPS or technology that could be used to track it externally, she said.

“He didn’t plan ahead,” she said. “He’s not a spring chicken anymore. He can’t just go wandering off somewhere and not have a backup plan.”

Sidney Hoyt was “in a lot of pain,” but she had not gotten an update on his condition since he was transported south Thursday morning, his wife said around 2:30 p.m. She said doctors may need to amputate his toes or part of his feet, but the scope of the damage was still being determined.

Foster was admitted to the Maine Veteran’s Home in Bangor in October, and this was the first day trip he had been allowed to take, Constance Hoyt said.

Constance Hoyt said she believed Foster was still in Maine, but had not heard any recent updates on his condition. A spokesperson for the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife did not immediately return a phone call asking about Foster’s status.

Constance Hoyt said she and Sidney have been married for 55 years and together for around 57. She called the warden service to report the men missing.

“I like it better when he’s sitting on the couch,” she said, laughing softly. “I can see him.”

Copy the Story Link