Athena Gee and Ava Wilkinson each scored 11 points as North Yarmouth Academy opened its girls’ basketball season with a 52-42 win over St. Dominic Thursday night at Auburn.
Delia Fontana and Ella Giguere each finished with nine points for North Yarmouth Academy.
Juju Farrington had a game-high 19 points for St. Dominic (0-1).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
ST. DOMINIC 80, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 20: Taylor Varney finished with a game-high 19 points for the Saints in the win over the Panthers in Auburn.
Gad Tangilamesu chipped in 13 points and Ayden Rand added 11 points for St. Dominic (1-0).
Gage Kloza contributed seven points for North Yarmouth Academy (0-1).
MORSE 50, WATERVILLE 36: Gage Suitter the Shipbuilders to an opening-season win at Waterville.
Suitter made three 3-pointers and scored a game-high 15 points. Waylon Rhorer and Dylan Root added eight points for Morse.
Garrett Gendreau hit three 3s and led Waterville with 12 points, and Derek Couture finished with eight.
GIRLS’ HOCKEY
CHEVERUS 9, PORTLAND 1: Caroline Rousseau scored four times and Lucy Johnson added a hat trick for Cheverus/Windham/Medomak in a win Wednesday over Portland/Cape Elizabeth/Deering/South Portland/Waynflete at Troubh Ice Arena in Portland.
Anna Bowie chipped in with two goals and an assist. Kaylee Radford, Grace Townsend and Zoey Radford each had two assists.
Alexis Turner scored late in the second period for the Portland co-op team, which got 25 saves from Mya Clark. Cheverus goalie Ellie Skolnekovich also made 25 saves.
