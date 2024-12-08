Cheverus senior Lucy Johnson, who holds the state scoring record with 152 goals, was named Sunday as the winner of the Miss Maine Field Hockey award, given to the state’s premier senior player, at the Maine Field Hockey Association’s annual awards banquet in Augusta.

Johnson’s older sister, Lily Johnson, now a freshman at Boston University, won the award in 2023, making them the first sisters to win the award in consecutive years (Greely’s Amanda Chase and Julia Chase won it in a three-year span between 2002-04).

Lucy Johnson won 71 of 72 games in her high school career and led the Stags to the first three championships in their history, in 2021, 2023 and again this fall. She will also play at Boston University next year.

“It’s great and I’m glad that (Lily) and I get to share this bond,” said Lucy Johnson. “It was a big goal for sure. When I came to Cheverus as a freshman, I loved the sport and I knew I was going to work hard, but I didn’t think this would be the outcome. I’m so happy it was. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. We just wanted to set each other up for success.”

Copy the Story Link