Blenheim Park is hosting Wintertide: A Holiday Market, a magical holiday experience featuring the charm of a European market, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13-15. Guests can explore a festive wonderland filled with local artisans, delicious tastings and holiday spirit in a farm store and lakeside tea house.

This three-day event will run daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors will have the chance to shop unique, handcrafted gifts from local makers. This family-friendly event has something for everyone.

Admission is free. Blenheim Park is located at 574 Turner Road, Bremen.

Blenheim Park is a 16-acre creative retreat on the shores of pristine McCurdy Pond, a few miles from downtown Damariscotta. The property features 100-year-old cottages, landscaped grounds, gathering spaces, a farm store, a photo studio and a 300-tree commercial cherry orchard.

