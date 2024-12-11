The 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is a simple statement: “Equality of Rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.”

It has been 100 years since the Equal Rights Amendment was first drafted and introduced in Congress, and more than a half century since both chambers passed it. The required 38 states have ratified this essential piece of legislation, but many U.S. citizens are not aware that the amendment is still not part of the Constitution.

There is one final step that must be taken to finally enshrine equal rights in the U.S. Constitution: President Biden must direct the national archivist to publish Amendment 28.

We are so close to winning this century-long struggle for equal rights. We need this now more than ever, as we see that our rights under the law can be dramatically changed overnight by lawmakers and judges.

We have a short window of time to urge President Biden to take this step before he leaves office. Those who are among the 97% of Americans who support equal rights for all citizens under the law, should please communicate their support by sending a postcard or letter to the U.S. president at: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington, DC 20500. It is time that Amendment 28 takes its rightful place in the U.S. Constitution. (For more information, see VoteEquality.us.)

Bonnie Sammons

Belgrade

