Your excellent Nov. 22 article about ESOL classes in the Portland area left out one important provider. Hope House offers remote classes on both WhatsApp and Zoom, serving a wide population of students with three levels of English ability.

The Hope House English Language Program (HHELP) has been teaching since 2017 and is well known for quality instruction. The classes are free. Nonprofits assist our much-needed adult new Mainers into the workforce. English speakers get better jobs, pay taxes and keep the economy healthy.

Sally Connolly, MSW

Scarborough

