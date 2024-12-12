There are few things more dangerous than the fool who doesn’t know that he is a fool, and the measure of that danger equals the authority with which he is invested. Enter Donald Trump. Sen. Collins and her colleagues have the constitutional duty to protect our nation from the likes of Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Linda McMahon, etc., who together will erode the fabric of the most basic purposes of our government: our security, our health and our education.

Add to that the nominations of Kash Patel and John Ratcliffe, both of them unqualified partisan pit bulls, to head our FBI and CIA, and the billionaire boys club of conflicted interests to oversee diverse other departments and agencies, and we have the makings of a potentially disastrous fools’ paradise.

We will be watching with care and caution Collins’ votes on each and every one of these nominations and can only hope that she will remember that it is not Donald Trump who elected her to office, not his interests or ego that she is there to serve and protect, but it is us – the people of Maine.

William Klingelhofer

Bristol

Copy the Story Link