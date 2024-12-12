A Standish man has agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a murder charge and the judge declared a mistrial.

Brandon Libby, 37, was accused of intentionally or knowingly killing Amanda Brown on the night of June 14, 2021, at their home on Dow Road while their two children were downstairs.

The jury had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon and told the judge just before 3 p.m. Thursday that it was unlikely they would reach a conclusion with further deliberations.

“You’ve done your service well and true, you’ve worked very hard at this,” Superior Justice Thomas McKeon said before excusing the jury.

Afterward, Libby agreed to enter a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter. He will be sentenced sometime next year.

Brown was 30 years old and had two young children with Libby. She worked as a case manager, helping families in need navigate social services for children.

Police found Brown’s body in her bedroom two days later with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Libby was taken into custody that afternoon, after creating a standoff with police at his ex-fiancée’s home in Waterboro, but he wasn’t charged until about four months later.

Libby has denied killing Brown. He said she pointed the gun at him during an argument that Monday night and it went off after he tried swatting it from her grasp. His attorneys have said he was in shock after the shooting, and that his failure to call 911 wasn’t evidence of his guilt.

Libby declined to testify during the 5-day trial. He also declined an option for the jury to instead consider whether he might be guilty of manslaughter, which would have come with a lesser sentence.

“You understand then that the jury will not have the ability to consider that maybe your conduct caused the death of Amanda Brown, but it wasn’t done intentionally,” Superior Justice McKeon asked Libby on Tuesday before closing arguments.

“I do,” said Libby.

At the crux of the state’s case was a Maine State Police detective’s reconstruction of the shooting, which prosecutors say ruled out the possibility of an accident.

Analysis of Brown’s wound meant that the gun was fired at an extremely close range, with the barrel up against her shirt, Sgt. Larry Rose testified. An autopsy showed the bullet traveled down from the left side of Brown’s stomach to her back. Given Libby’s height (he was a foot taller than Brown) and the downward trajectory, Assistant Attorney General Lisa Marchese said him shooting her was the “only thing that makes” sense.

But the defense called its own expert witnesses who questioned Rose’s analysis.

It’s possible the debate struck a nerve with the jury. About two hours into deliberation, they asked McKeon if they could see a 3D printed copy of the gun that Rose used in his demonstration to the jury Monday.

CIRCUMSTANTIAL CASE

The state also focused on Libby’s “tumultuous” relationship with Brown and his actions after her death, including his decision not to call 911.

Libby told police they were in an argument after she tried kicking him out of their bedroom. He said “the only way I’m leaving is if you shoot me,” Marchese summarized from Libby’s interviews with police, and that’s when Libby alleged Brown grabbed a gun from their nightstand and aimed it at him.

After the gun went off, Libby told police, he tucked Brown into their bed. Her dying words were “I love you” and “tell the kids I love them,” he told one detective.

“There is no understandable reason to put her in bed and keep her there for the next 36 to 40 hours, allowing her body to decompose and potentially exposing those children to their dead mother,” said Marchese.

When Brown’s mother texted him the day after the shooting, worried because she hadn’t heard from her daughter, he lied and said the household was sick. He called the kids out of daycare and brought them to Waterboro, where his other two sons and their mother lived while Brown’s body remained in the house.

“It defies common sense. He keeps her there for one reason, one reason only, and that is to buy time,” Marchese said. “To come up with a story, to try and make it look like an accident.”

Libby’s attorney Matthew Crockett said his client was in shock from the shooting and suicidal. Natasha Carruthers, with whom Libby shared his other two sons, testified Thursday that she thought Libby was suicidal. Police have said Libby’s brother and mother were also concerned.

“He hoped that he’d wake up from this nightmare at some point. … And so yes, he wanted time — not to cover up with a cover story,” Crockett said. “He wanted time to spend with his children before he planned to kill himself.”

ALLEGED ‘TUNNEL VISION’

Crockett said in closing arguments Tuesday that he felt the state’s case was not only entirely circumstantial, but that it was the result of a one-sided, tunnel-vision investigation by state police.

Throughout trial, Libby’s attorneys have questioned why the state didn’t look for gunshot residue on Brown’s hands, or swab the entirety of the gun to look for her DNA. They said the state refused to look for any evidence that would defy their quickly established narrative that Libby was guilty.

The defense also argued that Rose’s reconstruction of the shooting was “overly simplistic” and failed to take into account how Libby and Brown were positioned, and Brown’s physical abilities (including how flexible her wrists might have been).

On Monday, they called on forensic researcher Brooke Weinger Kammrath, who testified that Rose’s analysis was not scientific.

“In their rush to judgment, the state completely disregarded the truth,” said Crockett. “The truth is that what happened on June 14, 2021, was a terrible, terrible accident.”

But the defense’s most damning piece of evidence was an accidental recording of former Detective Abbe Chabot making jokes about an interview she conducted with Lilo Libby, Brandon Libby’s mother, the day they found Brown’s body.

Chabot, who retired from the state police in March 2022, met with Lilo Libby on the morning of June 16, 2021. Lilo Libby said she had spoken with her son that morning, and she told Chabot that he said the shooting was an accident.

In that recorded interview, Chabot promised police would consider all of the evidence. But she forgot to turn off her recorder afterward and the device captured a conversation she had less than an hour later with other officers, laughing about how little she believed Libby’s story.

“So this is the best part, if I could get some attention,” Chabot said in the recording. “So, he says that after she (was) shot, she tells him ‘I love you.’ And then she says, ‘tell the kids I love them.’ And then he immediately starts CPR, but she’s dead.”

On the stand Tuesday, Chabot chalked the conversation up to “gallows humor,” a “standard coping mechanism” for dealing with trauma every day.

Marchese, the prosecutor, pointed out that Chabot’s role in the entire case was limited to the interview with Libby’s mother. She argued Libby’s team was “cherry picking” issues to cast doubt on what was a thorough investigation, one in which they waited four months before arresting Libby.

But Crockett had hoped the jury would see something more in Chabot’s tapes.

“They don’t want you to know how the sausage is made,” Crockett said. “They don’t want you to know that at the beginning of this case they concluded Brandon Libby was guilty.”

