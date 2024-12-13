HARPSWELL – Jacqueline Orilla Metcalfe Tuttle, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and devoted member of her community, passed away peacefully at age 95 on Dec. 5, 2024. Born on Dec. 4, 1929, and raised in Topsham, Maine, Jacqueline was a woman who lived life to its fullest, embracing the outdoors, music, and a deep love for the arts.

Growing up in the natural beauty of Maine, Jackie developed a lifelong passion for outdoor activities such as exploring the ocean shores, boating, skiing, golfing, and hiking. Jackie also had an exceptional gift for music and was an accomplished singer and performer, notably singing with the Al Corey Band in her younger years. Music was always an important part of her life, and she continued to share her love of it with family and friends throughout her life. In her middle years, Jackie became an integral part of the local art community. She co-founded the Sebascodegan Art Guild of Harpswell, where she nurtured her own creativity and supported others in the pursuit of artistic expression. Her contributions to the community will be remembered fondly by those who knew her and benefited from her passion for the arts.

On August 1, 1964, Jackie married Philip Benjamin Tuttle, with whom she shared a life full of love, adventure, and family. Together, they raised a large close-knit family, always encouraging their children to follow their passions and make meaningful connections with the world around them.

Jackie’s legacy lives on through her five daughters, Leslie Rowson of Georgia, Sally “Stevie” Gowdy and her husband Jim of Colorado, Sue Watson of Florida, Christine Newman and her husband Bob of Colorado, and Hilary Innis and her husband Michael of Harpswell; three sons, Stewart Tuttle and his wife Verian of Harpswell, Mark Mitchell and his wife Susie of Durham, and Brooks Tuttle of Topsham; 13 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip, a son, Scott Mitchell of Bowdoin, and her son-in-law, Gary Watson of Florida.

Jackie’s warmth, creativity, and enduring spirit will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all those she touched with her kindness, her laughter, and her love for life.

The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the angels of Avita of Brunswick for their tender loving care of Jackie for the last few years.

A celebration of her life will be held at Brackett’s Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m., at Brackett Funeral home, 29 Federal St. Brunswick, Maine.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

Orrs & Bailey Island Fire Department Alzheimer Association or:

a charity of choice

