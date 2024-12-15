SANFORD – Doris B. Gagne of Sanford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2024. She was the loving wife for 66 years of Omer Gagne who predeceased her in 2014. Doris always said that she was blessed to have raised five happy, healthy and successful children, David of Wells, Jim of Honolulu, Hawaii, John of Springvale, Peter of Alfred, and Ellen (Shaw) of East Lebanon. She was also “Memere” to six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Doris was the second of four daughters born to Bill and Rose (Dubois) Boudreau. Her elder sister, Rita, died in 1965. Doris was born in Sanford on July 15, 1928, followed by two younger sisters, Evelyn (Robichaud) and Shirley (Ross), both of Sanford. Far closer than the average sisterly group, they were known as the “Boudreau Girls” and after raising their families, all three of them lived for many years in the same apartment building on Main Street in Sanford.

In addition to being the rock of the Gagne family, Doris was a woman of many talents. She was an expert level seamstress who created her own elaborate wedding gown that she wore when she married Omer on May 1, 1948. She had a lovely singing voice and often served as cantor at many Sanford area funeral services. After graduating from Sanford High School in 1946, she began working as a legal secretary/administrative assistant for a Sanford attorney. Over the following seven decades, she worked at several Sanford attorney offices, finally retiring at the grand age of 89.

From her early days to the recent point in her life where she became the eldest member of her extended family, Doris maintained strong ties with all her relatives. She had a special bond with her niece, Linda Nadon Levasseur of Montreal. When she became your friend, you had a friend for life as Irene Ross and Lorraine Doyle knew. Doris was an amazing individual from the Greatest Generation. She will be missed.

A Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Parish of Holy Family Church in Sanford at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Graveside services to be held in the spring.

