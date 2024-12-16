A 12-year-old fell through the ice of Graham Lake in Ellsworth on Sunday before being rescued roughly three-quarters of a mile from land, officials said.

The child was rescued uninjured, along with another 12-year-old who was standing on top of the ice and two other children. All four had all left the grounds of KidsPeace, a residential mental health facility in Ellsworth.

The Ellsworth Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at KidsPeace’s campus late Sunday morning. Though that was determined to be a false alarm, staff said it gave the four children an opportunity to escape the grounds, according to a statement by the Ellsworth fire and police departments.

“Additional information indicated the kids were not dressed for the weather,” the departments said in the release.

Police, fire and Maine Warden Service officers used a drone and a dog to search the surrounding area, checking roads and residences before spotting the children on the ice.

One officer crossed the icy marsh to reach the child standing on the floe, while others prepared canoes to rescue the other children, the departments said.

Four firefighters paddled canoes onto the ice, rescuing one child who was standing on an island and pulling the child who had fallen through the ice into the boat. They treated both children for hypothermia, the departments said.

Three children were transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital for treatment, the departments said. It was not clear what their conditions were as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

