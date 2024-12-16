In 2014, the Waterhouse Center opened and welcomed skaters for the first time. When Merton Brown and I heard there were concerns about children not having skates – or having skates too small – we decided to ask the community for skate donations to see if a swap and/or sale was feasible.

As it turned out, the response was more than we had hoped for so we began our adventure.

We just had our 13th and most successful Skate Swap yet.

The generosity of this community is amazing and we would like to thank everyone who made this possible.

First and foremost, a huge thank you to the Tommy McNamara Charitable Foundation for the very generous donation to help grow our inventory, George Harrington, who donates faithfully every year, the folks and families that donated skates, the Kennebunk Recreation Department, William Avison, Laurin Brooks and Michelle Tardif for their time, energy and assistance in this event.

This is a year-round project and we appreciate everyone that makes it happen.

Linda Johnson is community events coordinator for Kennebunk. She can be reached at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us.

