BIDDEFORD – John passed away on December 14, 2024, two weeks before his 101st birthday.

Born in Biddeford on Jan. 2, 1924, to an Italian immigrant and his Italian wife, John grew up on Emery Street working part time at the family grocery store located on lower Main Street. He attended the Biddeford schools graduating from Biddeford High School in 1942.

WWII was raging and John went into the Army. He was a medic serving in France, Germany, and Austria. When the war ended he returned home and attended the University of Maine, Orono receiving his B.A. in Business Administration. John then joined his father “temporarily” working at the new family grocery store, Poli’s Market, located at 5 Points. He” temporarily” worked there until he retired in1992.

John was an avid walker throughout his lifetime, walking five miles several times a week until he was 90. John was very social and enjoyed talking and meeting people. He enjoyed playing cards of any kind. He belonged to the AHEPA, Saco and was the club’s only Italian president. Before John retired, he would join his friends…all high school chums..on lower Alfred Street ending the evening at his best friend Chocolate Antonakos’ restaurant, The Colonial Hut. After both his sisters passed he moved to Wardwell Assisted Living. John had found his last home. The care was just what he needed. A lovely place to live.

John was predeceased by his parents Miichelangelo and Idelina Poli of Biddeford; his sister, Lucy Poli of Biddeford, his brother, Dominic Poli of Hallandale Beach, Fla., his brother, Nicholas Poli and his wife Joann Poli of Cape Porpoise, and his sister, Sarah Jane Poli of Biddeford.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marlene Poli, Hallandale, Fla., his niece, Nancy Poli, Cape Porpoise, his niece, Rita Poli, Cape Porpoise; and his best friend’s daughter, Jetta Antonakos, Seattle, Wash. John also enjoyed many cousins.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, Dec. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford. Funeral Outside of Mass is at 11 a.m. and burial is at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite charity.

