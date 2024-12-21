JD Davison had 21 points and seven assists to lift the Maine Celtics to a 116-110 win over College Park in the NBA G League Winter Showcase on Friday in Orlando, Florida.
Drew Peterson added 20 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Celtics, who will face the Motor City Cruise in the second game of the showcase at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Ron Harper Jr. added 16 points for Maine, while Anton Watson had 14 and Baylor Scheierman and Tristan Enaruna each had 11.
Kevon Harris and Mouhamed Gueye both scored 20 points, while Daeqwon Plowden had 19 for College Park.
