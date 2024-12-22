More than 2,500 Maine children are in state custody, removed from their homes to protect them from abuse or neglect and placed with foster families or relatives or, in many cases, living in hotels and waiting for a temporary placement.

It’s the highest number in at least two decades. And it doesn’t include many others not tracked by the state who have been taken in by relatives or friends because their parents cannot care for them.

Many of those children are among the more than 4,000 who will receive holidays gifts in the coming days because of the donors and volunteers who support the Press Herald Toy Fund.

This year, more than any in recent memory, the Toy Fund heard from foster families and guardians overwhelmed by the pressures of a strained child welfare system and by the same cost of living increases that have pushed so many other families to their limits, or beyond them.

Those letters from foster parents reflect the same selflessness that brought children into their homes in a time of need and the hope that they can provide some measure of stability to the kids who need and deserve it.

“I am requesting assistance for the children to try to make Christmas as normal as possible. I am a grandmother raising my grandson as well as a foster child who I am in the process of adopting,” wrote a woman from southern Maine.

Advertisement

“I adopted my sisters three kids (and) I have three kids of my own,” wrote another mother. “All eight of us live in my two-bedroom mobile home. We all have jobs and work, the kids are doing great in school and we are making the best of our situation, but it’s definitely tight, and we can use all the help we can get!!!”

“I’m just looking for some assistance with Christmas this year due to the unexpected placement of two foster kids,” a mother from central Maine wrote. “When I took in my two foster kiddos I was working full time but with two little ones and a school-aged child (of my own), I had to adjust my availability to work around my little family and they refused to do so, which ended with me being out of work for a small bit of time.”

“I have two biological sons, a grandson, an adopted daughter, three foster children, and my elderly parents to take care of. As a result, I’m only able to work part-time and need help making sure they all have a nice Christmas,” a mother from Cumberland County wrote to the Toy Fund.

“My partner and I have four young foster children this year for the holiday, unfortunately due to the cost of living we are unable to provide a lot to them for the holiday season,” a father from the Midcoast wrote. “Both of us work but will have our hours cut during the non-tourist time of the year and will be seeking a bit of help to make sure these kids have a decent holiday while they are in our home.”

Donations to the Toy Fund are used to buy new toys and books for children who otherwise would not expect the simple childhood joys of the holidays. It’s a tradition that began 75 years ago and has continued only because of the generosity of readers and commitment of volunteers.

HOW TO HELP

Advertisement

To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.

Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.

Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.

TODAY’S DONATIONS:

From 10 girls and 1 boy, Cynthia Hughes $100

Advertisement

Edward and Joyce Gervais $150

Martha and Hollis McBride $100

Anonymous $100

For David and Trisha, David Fayan $200

Benjamin Soule $50.00

Ursula and Chadwick Nehrt $200

Advertisement

Bernard and Penelope Davala $100

Kenneth and Nancy Gordon $100

Karl and Joanne Andersen $25

In loving memory of George and Frances Smith, from your daughter Theresa $50

In memory of Margery Murphy, Anonymous $200

Ronald and Barbara Boes $200

Advertisement

In memory of my brother Woody, with love from his sister Jerri $210.73

Happy Holidays! Dan and Ruthann Baker $100

Anonymous $50

In loving memory of our parents: William and Martha Horr and Miles and Roberta Thompson Richard and Jill Horr $50

In memory of Blanche and Fernald Goulette, from the family Elaine Goulette $50

Sonja Malhotra $40

Advertisement

Helen Way $50

Merry Christmas! Joe and Cindy Wyman $100

For the little people, Patricia Clark $200

Ridgeland Garden Seniors $108

Anonymous $100

Kris and Tim Masse $1,000

Advertisement

Anonymous $25

Carol and Dick Peterson $500

In memory of Jean Gannett Hawley, Timothy and Elizabeth Williams $1,000

Linda Hanscom $100

In loving memory of Bill and Barbara Caswell, Susan J. and Donald C. Foss Jr. $50

In memory of Lora A. Lemanski and Frank Adam Lucas, Frank A Lemanski $75

Advertisement

Debby and Peter Murray, Murray Charitable Trust $200

Teresa W. Messer $100

Anonymous $100

In memory of Suzy and Angel, Kenneth and Pauline Curtis $200

Anonymous $25

Tom and Sandra Ingram $100

Advertisement

For the children with love, Irene and Frank Discatio $1,000

In memory of Gam and Bump, Susan Soule $25

Please accept this donation in memory of Henk Pols. Thank you, Linda & Richard Baird $300

Merry Christmas! Congrats on 75 years of giving! Kristen L. Damuth $100

Daniel L and Ellen Richards $125

From MELMO, Jack and Virginia Clements $50

Advertisement

In memory of The Hines and Harrigan Family. From the Family $25

Nancy Keith-Maki $50

In memory of Nana, Maxine Hartford’s 100th birthday for children — who loved Christmas, Kathleen H. Carr $100

To all the Earth Angels that help so many families. Thank you. Jim & Peggy Folland $300

Anthony Debruyn $250

Merry Christmas and God bless you all! Julie Ann Colbert $100

Advertisement

Given by my Great Grandchildren, Patricia S. & Brian R. Hussey $150

In loving memory of Bunny Murphy and Susan Butler, Elizabeth Murphy $105.52

In loving memory of Uncle Bob. From the Miller Family $75

Jane F. Henry $100

In memory of Priscilla Scala, Mary J. & Joseph L. Scala $100

Peter D & Kristen A. Lemay $75

Advertisement

In memory of Reed & McAloney Families, Ameriprise Financial $50

Paul R. Cullinan & Margaret C. Burby $50

In memory of our loved ones, Dick and Patty Brown $50

Anonymous $650

Priscilla G. Oneil $100

In memory of my Dad, Donald Hawkes $100

Advertisement

Season’s Greeting to everyone! Jim & Janet Bither $100

Bevalie and Neal Marean $50

Deborah F. & Thomas S. Coward $100

Anonymous $50

Patrick & Sharon Lee $100

In memory of Laurence S. Allen, Sr. and Lou F. (Allen) Nichols from Beverly, Missy, Larry, Donna & Lonnie Allen $50

In memory of Mom & Pop Perry from Beverly, Missy & Lonnie Allen $50

Merry Christmas! Susan & David Haynes $100

TOTAL TO DATE: 140,380.50

Copy the Story Link