More than 2,500 Maine children are in state custody, removed from their homes to protect them from abuse or neglect and placed with foster families or relatives or, in many cases, living in hotels and waiting for a temporary placement.
It’s the highest number in at least two decades. And it doesn’t include many others not tracked by the state who have been taken in by relatives or friends because their parents cannot care for them.
Many of those children are among the more than 4,000 who will receive holidays gifts in the coming days because of the donors and volunteers who support the Press Herald Toy Fund.
This year, more than any in recent memory, the Toy Fund heard from foster families and guardians overwhelmed by the pressures of a strained child welfare system and by the same cost of living increases that have pushed so many other families to their limits, or beyond them.
Those letters from foster parents reflect the same selflessness that brought children into their homes in a time of need and the hope that they can provide some measure of stability to the kids who need and deserve it.
“I am requesting assistance for the children to try to make Christmas as normal as possible. I am a grandmother raising my grandson as well as a foster child who I am in the process of adopting,” wrote a woman from southern Maine.
“I adopted my sisters three kids (and) I have three kids of my own,” wrote another mother. “All eight of us live in my two-bedroom mobile home. We all have jobs and work, the kids are doing great in school and we are making the best of our situation, but it’s definitely tight, and we can use all the help we can get!!!”
“I’m just looking for some assistance with Christmas this year due to the unexpected placement of two foster kids,” a mother from central Maine wrote. “When I took in my two foster kiddos I was working full time but with two little ones and a school-aged child (of my own), I had to adjust my availability to work around my little family and they refused to do so, which ended with me being out of work for a small bit of time.”
“I have two biological sons, a grandson, an adopted daughter, three foster children, and my elderly parents to take care of. As a result, I’m only able to work part-time and need help making sure they all have a nice Christmas,” a mother from Cumberland County wrote to the Toy Fund.
“My partner and I have four young foster children this year for the holiday, unfortunately due to the cost of living we are unable to provide a lot to them for the holiday season,” a father from the Midcoast wrote. “Both of us work but will have our hours cut during the non-tourist time of the year and will be seeking a bit of help to make sure these kids have a decent holiday while they are in our home.”
Donations to the Toy Fund are used to buy new toys and books for children who otherwise would not expect the simple childhood joys of the holidays. It’s a tradition that began 75 years ago and has continued only because of the generosity of readers and commitment of volunteers.
HOW TO HELP
To make a donation online, go to pressherald.com/toy-fund.
Checks made out to the Portland Press Herald Toy Fund may be mailed to 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland ME 04106.
Names of donors are published in the Press Herald unless a donor wishes to remain anonymous.
