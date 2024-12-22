LEESBURG, Fla. – John Plummer joined his beloved, late wife, Diane, in heaven on Dec. 14, 2024.

John was born on June 19, 1949, and was the eldest child of Eleanor and Ethelbert (John) Plummer. He was raised in the Gray-New Gloucester area, where he attended schools, played sports, and met the love of his life, Diane Bragdon. He shared 46 wonderful years with her before she passed away from cancer in May 2016.

John worked as an auto mechanic for many years and retired as a diesel mechanic at Kris-Way in 2016. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement by driving across the country in his RV and on his motorcycle and by moving to the warmer climate of Florida with his life-long friend and companion of eight years, Louise Sawyer. While living in Florida, he loved keeping up with family and friends on Facebook and visiting Maine two to three times a year.

John was a strong man with a soft heart who never did anything by half measure. He seemed to know how to do just about anything with perfect execution, and he probably had at least three sets of tools to do it! His sons will cherish their memories of John and the lessons he shared with them over the years.

John dove into everything in his life with his whole heart, whether that be his devotion to his family and friends or his many hobbies—from his “Rowdy Bunch” pull truck and die-cast truck collection, to his participation in the Central Florida Railroad Modelers club and his involvement in the Mid Florida Lakes community (cooking meals, decorating for the holidays, participating in the woodshop club, and serving as vice president of the shuffleboard league).

John is survived by his companion, Louise Sawyer, of Leesburg, Fla.; his two sons, Cory and his wife Kim of Gray and Vincent and his wife Cindy of New Gloucester; three grandchildren, Devon and Kassidy Plummer of New Gloucester and Aiden Plummer of Gray; two sisters, Beth Derenberger of Oxford and Maureen Reuter and her husband Kevin of Wetumpka, Ala., one brother, Kevin Plummer and his wife Leigh of Jay; and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring-details to follow on Facebook.

