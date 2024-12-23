A man was killed and another injured after their vehicles collided head-on in Bristol Saturday afternoon.

Timothy M. Tibbetts, 65, of Southport, was driving north on Bristol Road when he attempted to pass a vehicle that was turning, crossing into the opposite lane, where he struck a southbound vehicle, News Center Maine reported. The other driver, Damariscotta resident Allen H. Millett, 70, of Damariscotta, was killed by the crash.

Tibbetts was transported to Miles Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, News Center reported. Millett was not wearing a seatbelt, but Tibbetts was.

The crash remains under investigation, News Center reported.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office did not send information in response to a request for more details Monday afternoon.

Copy the Story Link