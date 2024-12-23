Over the next three weeks, I will be doing the very customary look back at 2024 and look ahead to 2025. As important as it is to always be looking forward, I think we also gain a lot by taking a few moments to relive our successes of the past year and the stories that will stick with us as we move ahead.

Maybe it’s because it’s the holiday season and I’m always a little squishier around the holidays, or maybe because so many people seem to be pushing through to try and make the holidays special despite economic, physical or emotional constraints often beyond their control … whatever the reason, I’m looking for just the good this week. It reminds me that Dec. 23 used to be a holiday for me — I called it the Day of Kindness.

In 2015, I came up with this idea that if everyone posted on Facebook and social media on Dec. 23 just things that were happy and things that were motivational, or things that made them thankful or grateful, that maybe it would give people a reprieve from dread and the holiday blues. Dec. 23 was chosen specifically because coupled with the next day being Christmas Eve and then Christmas Day, that it could give a three-day break from negativity as people are less likely to send negative notes on Dec. 24 and 25. Looking back, I never should have let that fall by the wayside.

I suppose that’s why I want to focus on the good this week more than ever — here are three silver linings.

A home for the holidays

It might not be ready for this holiday season, but it will we ready for next December, which is the new Tedford Housing shelter on Thomas Point Beach Road. Our chamber team went to the groundbreaking in November, with about 100 or so other people, as Tedford Housing Executive Director Andrew Lardie and a cast of six or so explained the roadblocks and collaboration that led to the success.

Being unhoused is a nightmare for many of us, and it’s a bit taboo to speak of in some circles. Hearing the stories of why someone is unhoused brings a bit more perspective, though, and for those with an open heart, you begin to see that people’s situations might not be as neatly packaged and supported as your own. That’s why having people like Andrew and an organization like Tedford Housing is so vital for a community. To be able to say “When you have no other place to go, you can come here” is an empowering thing for any community to share. I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of a business community that steps up and supports projects like this one.

A place for children to grow

Last week, I was honored to be at the groundbreaking for a new child care facility that was the culmination of over a year’s worth of collaboration between BIW/General Dynamics and the Bath YMCA. Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson was on hand as officials from each organization remarked about the special partnership that has led to a 132-space child care facility being remodeled on Farley Road in Brunswick. About 10% of the child care slots will be for the public, while most of the spots will go to BIW/General Dynamics who were the catalysts for getting the support for the project.

All year, I have discussed the need for child care in our region, and to see a partnership between two member organizations to address the specific need is thrilling. It’s these kinds of partnerships that will begin to create the solutions we need to solve these community issues. Both organizations were also quick to point out the dozen or more collaborators who helped make this happen, including Martin’s Point Healthcare, Lajoie Brothers, Priority Real Estate Group, to name just a few. Solving the issue will take all of us — and this is shining example and a silver lining for 2024.

A community success

Finally, to pay off a promise made two weeks ago, a recap of the most successful Midcoast Tree Festival we have ever had, which in itself is promotion of the business community and how much we value each other.

For starters, we had over 70% growth over 2023, which is incredible. We had more families (over 2,500), sold more tickets (over 84,000), had more sponsorship, and thus the financial impact for the three organizations was bigger than it has ever been. Thank you to Hammond Lumber Company for being our first premier event sponsor in 2024 and for your early commitment to remain that sponsor in 2025.

The success of the event comes from the businesses and organizations who care. In all, 207 unique businesses, organizations and groups contributed sponsorships, auction items or gifts. Two hundred and seven! I am hard pressed to think of too many other events in the year that 207 businesses are a part of.

And for what? So that 53 tree winners can go home with at least $500 worth of gifts and a tree one month before the holidays. That’s so powerful. Sure, the businesses get marketing and the gift cards get redeemed, and those people can become customers, but over $58,000 in gifts, gift cards, trees and decorations got dispersed throughout the community. Many of those gifts are sitting under trees right now, and in some cases, those gifts wouldn’t be there otherwise.

So, beyond the economic impact of bringing 2,500 families to Brunswick over six days around Thanksgiving; beyond the economic impact of 307 gift cards being redeemed in 144 different regional businesses for over $24,000 in gifts (and likely more once people redeem them); beyond all of that, the 207 businesses, organizations and event volunteers, have brought an impact even more valuable: they have become the deliverers of joy. We have manifested good, and that’s a silver lining we all can enjoy.

Merry Everything and Happy Always.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber of Commerce.

