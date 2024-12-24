Maine native and national touring artist Ellis Paul arrives in Boothbay Harbor to close out the 2024 Opera House season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28.

The Opera House describes Paul as a “guitar-carrying reporter who covers the human condition and details the hopes, loves, losses of those he observes, turning their stories into luminous pieces.” Much like the artists who have influenced him — everyone from Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Paul Simon to the singer-songwriter who is undoubtedly his greatest inspiration, Woody Guthrie — Paul weaves deeply personal experiences with social issues and renders them as provocative works that are as timely as they are timeless. Born and raised in Maine, Paul attended Boston College on a track scholarship and in the evenings became a fixture on the city’s open mic circuit.

After winning a Boston Acoustic Underground songwriter competition, he caught the ear of folk luminary Bill Morrissey, who produced his indie album “Say Something” in 1993. This led to a seven-album contract with Rounder Records and the 1994 album “Stories.” His songs have appeared in several blockbuster films (“Me, Myself, and Irene”; “Shallow Hal”; “Hall Pass”) and have been covered by award-winning country artists (Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jack Ingram). Through a steady succession of albums of his own — 23 releases so far — and a constant touring presence around the world, Paul’s audience has grown into a loyal legion of fans. Along the way, he has picked up an impressive number of awards including the prestigious Kerrville New Folk Award, 15 Boston Music Awards, an honorary doctorate from the University of Maine, the 2019 International Acoustic Music Awards Artist of the Year and, most recently, his album “The Storyteller’s Suitcase” was named the 2019 NERFA Album of the Year.

Advance discounted tickets for the concert are $25 and available directly from the Opera House box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Regularly priced tickets are $30 and available online at boothbayoperahouse.com and on the day of the performance at the door. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

