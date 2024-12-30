Chef Matt Ginn announced on social media Sunday that he has left the Prentice Hospitality Group after 10 years, saying it’s “time for a change.”

Ginn had been corporate executive chef at Prentice, whose stable of upscale venues includes Chebeague Island Inn, Evo Kitchen + Bar, and Twelve in Portland, as well as The Good Table in Cape Elizabeth.

“I am grateful to the group and ownership, and my colleagues (and) coworkers for all the opportunities these properties have given me,” Ginn wrote in his Instagram statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished in the hospitality industry on many levels… I look forward to new challenges to come and a little break with my family.”

Ginn could not be reached immediately to ask what his next professional move may be.

A Cape Elizabeth native whose first job was picking strawberries at Maxwell’s Farm, Ginn worked at acclaimed Boston restaurants Harvest and L’Espalier before returning to Maine in 2012 as chef de cuisine at Five Fifty-Five. In 2015, he helped launch Evo as its executive chef.

Ginn made multiple appearances on the Food Network’s “Chopped” show, winning $10,000 on the televised cooking competition in 2018. Last March, Ginn relaunched The Good Table; Prentice had bought the 38-year-old restaurant in late 2023.

