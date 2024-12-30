It was wise of the University of Maine System administration to refuse to submit to the demands of a group of students and faculty who do not understand what the consequences of divestment from businesses with connections to Israel could be (“UMaine System board says it won’t consider divesting from Israel,” Dec. 23). What might come next? Will professors who support Israel be barred from teaching? Will Jewish students be refused admission? Just as the City of Portland’s City Council vote to divest could be the slippery slope, we ask: Now what? Will people who side with the only true democracy in the Middle East be refused employment at City Hall? Will city employees be fired?

A recent op-ed asked why Jewish Americans should be afraid of such resolutions and demands for divestment. A knowledge of history makes this movement against the Jewish state sound like the beginnings of past horrific events. When crowds chant “From the river to the sea” it means the eradication of a beautiful country, a spiritual homeland for Jews and Christians.

Everyone involved in the Gaza conflict wants peace except Hamas, the ruling entity there. Its members cruelly and cynically hide among the civilian population and loot trucks carrying humanitarian aid. We all grieve for innocent lives lost. But Israel has no partner for peace in Gaza or the West Bank. There is a saying: “If the Arabs laid down their arms there, would be peace. If Israel laid down its arms, there would be no Israel.”

Elaine Kahaner

Cape Elizabeth

Copy the Story Link