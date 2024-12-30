Keep your spirits up this winter with Saint Joseph’s College annual Ice Bar event on Feb. 8. Tickets are on sale now.

The centerpiece is, of course, the crystal-clear ice bar, where specialty cocktails and martinis will be poured.

Even though you’ll be outside, you’ll be able to keep warm dancing to tunes played by a live DJ.

Tickets include one specialty drink and food. You can buy additional tickets for drinks, along with tickets for fabulous raffle goodies.

Ice Bar 2025 takes place outside the Alfond Recreation Center at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish from 5-8 p.m. Tickets to the 21-plus event are $45. Get them here.

