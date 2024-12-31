As a resident of Limerick, I’m no stranger to traveling long distances to find affordable care. With rising inflation and a shrinking network of services, it is more important than ever to have organizations like Planned Parenthood that offer family planning services, cancer screenings and wellness exams to all Mainers regardless of their ability to pay.

These services, however, are in jeopardy.

During his first term, Donald Trump implemented a gag rule on Title X, a federal funding source that supports those services, and we can expect that he will likely do the same when he returns to office.

But our state leaders have an opportunity to ensure that Mainers can continue to access this care. By using state funds to support the state’s family planning network, we can ensure that all of our friends, family and neighbors can access quality care regardless of their income.

Health care should not be a privilege of the wealthy few, but a right for all Mainers.

Sydney Butler

Limerick

