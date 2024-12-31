Registration for a weekend of workshops in May with the Maine Crafts Association opens at noon Thursday, Jan. 9. The event includes three and a half days of studio workshops at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle with instructors, fellow students, craft artists and some fun after-hours programming.

Some workshop included in the weekend are Salt Fire & Sgraffito with Tim Christensen (ceramics), Binding an Artists Notebook with Anna Low (graphics), Tin – Cold Connections with Ellen Wieske (metals) and Adornments: Objects of Beauty, Status & Ideas with Lissa Hunter (mixed media).

Participants must register online, using one email address per registrant, at mainecrafts.org. When registering, participants will select their top two workshop and accommodation preferences. Placements are first-come, first-served, with waitlists created as options fill. Placement in a workshop or waitlist is based on the registration timestamp and will be confirmed by MCA staff within three days.

A $100 non-refundable deposit is required at registration (refundable only if not placed in a workshop by April 10). MCA members who renew their membership for 2025 will receive the discounted member rate at registration. An invoice for the balance will be sent within two weeks with a payment deadline.

