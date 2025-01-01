Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Donald Trump roundly criticized China for all of its real or apparent misdeeds, and his outrageous campaign statement was to impose tariffs on China.

His alter ego, Elon Musk, must not have been listening to the president-elect spouting his wrath toward China. Musk, the multibillionaire, has big plans for building chip facilities in China. He wants to expand his wealth and business empire, and China is the most cost-effective place for that production.

Joe Biden made several attempts to get chip production in the USA because of jobs and security of the chip content and production. Musk apparently is unconcerned with those intentions. Profitability and personal fortune are more important than considerations for America and its workers.

Trump has given permission to Musk to interfere with funding the government and allowing many workers to either work without pay or lose their jobs. This billionaire is not worried about feeding his family, paying the heating bills or covering medical expenses.

Trump, who championed his “populist” credentials, is unconcerned about the basic needs of “his” people. Did those people vote for that indifference or for Musk’s surrogate presidential actions? What else might Musk tackle that serves his financial gain, misaligns with Trump’s tariff objectives and serves his quasi-presidential role?

David Hyde

Pownal

