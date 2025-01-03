HARPSWELL – Muguette “Midge” Denise Brillant, 86, passed away after a brief illness on Dec. 23, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Harpswell.

Midge was born on Jan. 2, 1938, to Isidore Martin and Beatrice (Corneau) Martin in Lewiston, Maine. She was educated in the Lewiston school system and enjoyed spending her free-time roller skating at the Rollodrome in Auburn where she met and later married Robert H. St.Pierre on August 27, 1960. Midge and Robert had two children together, Joanne and Bobby, and were the proud owners of the Siesta Motel in Brunswick. Midge loved raising her children at the motel and made many lifelong friends with guests from near and far.

Following Robert’s unexpected passing in 1980, Midge continued to operate the Siesta until 1983. She later married Lucien J. Brillant on April 13, 1992. Midge and Lucien loved to travel, spending many winter months with family and friends at their home in Bullhead City, Ariz. as well as frequent visits to family in Canada. She travelled throughout Europe on her honeymoon with Lucien and fell in love with Belgium.

Midge had many talents and put her heart into everything she did. She enjoyed taking care of her beautiful gardens and was particularly fond of her peony plants that have been passed down throughout many generations. She was an exceptional cook and phenomenal baker. On birthdays and special occasions her family would look forward to indulging in her chocolate sheet cake topped with her “famous” frosting.

Midge was an active member of the Brunswick community and All Saints Parish. She volunteered and enjoyed bingo at the Evergreen Club, was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and enjoyed many years with lifelong friends working at Grand City and bowling in a candlepin league. She was an avid shopper and loved going to Mohegan Sun and Oxford Casino with friends and family. She was a passionate puzzle maker and could always be found working on one in her free time.

Most of all, Midge loved spending time with her family and cherished her four grandchildren and two great grandchildren deeply. She never missed a sporting event, graduation, or party and always put her family first. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, aunt, and sister.

She was predeceased by her parents Isidore and Beatrice (Corneau) Martin, her brothers Rene Martin and Henri Martin, her sister Constance Martin, and husbands Robert H. St. Pierre and Lucien J. Brillant.

She is survived by her two children, Joanne S. Favreau and Robert A. St. Pierre, daughter-in-law, Randalynn St. Pierre; her grandchildren, Nicole True and husband Derek True, Thomas Favreau and wife Meghan Favreau, Carlene St. Pierre, and Jack St. Pierre; her sister Irene Chamberlain and husband Arthur “Bernard” Chamberlain; as well as two great-grandchildren Brayden and Adalynn True; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 39 Pleasant Street, Brunswick, Maine. Memories and photos may be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

Donations may be made in Midge’s memory to:

Juvenile Diabetes

Research Foundation

PO. Box 5021

Hagerstown, MD

21741-5021

http://www.breakthrought1d.org or to :

All Saints Parish

132 McKeen Street

Brunswick, ME 04011

