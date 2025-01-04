I grew up in a suburb outside of Chicago. For the most part, we were a tight-knit community. At times, people were very generous.
Despite this, a racial slur wasn’t uncommon. Or, an antisemitic or anti-gay remark. When I was a junior in high school, my history teacher told the class that most slaves were better off than poor whites. That’s how much time we spent learning about slavery. About 10 minutes.
Children aren’t born racist. They aren’t born antisemitic or anti-gay. These things are learned, acquired from adults.
At an early age, in elementary school, children should learn about diversity, inclusiveness and community. We’ve made a lot of progress but, sadly, I still hear the occasional slur, often couched in humor.
My father used to say, “The more diverse our community, the greater freedom we have.” I never understood this as a child. I understand it now.
We’re better than this. It’s an ongoing struggle but worth the effort.
John Cross
Tenants Harbor
