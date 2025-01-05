Rereading the Dec. 7 letter from Steve Pritz (“Propaganda’s played a role in Trump’s election“) drives me to finally respond to the constant stream of letters being written by distraught Democrats, who continually attack the intelligence of people who voted for Donald Trump. Steve may question our judgment, but he should refrain from questioning our intelligence.
There are many millions of intelligent people in the United States who did not vote for Steve’s candidate. Perhaps they came to the conclusion that Trump was a better choice to lead our country than the candidate the Democratic Party offered.
The important question for Democrats to ponder is what that says about the poor candidate they chose, and why so many very intelligent people opted not to vote for Kamala Harris.
The condescension of so many Democrats — and their comments about people who don’t think exactly as they do — is tired, old and insulting. The attitude of so many of them toward Republicans and Trump voters has contributed to the ever larger divide that exists between political parties and even within the greater Democratic Party itself. Their elitist expressions that “Republicans just don’t understand,” “just don’t get it,” and that “we are cold-hearted because we voted for Trump or another Republican candidate” just furthers the narrative that liberals know better and anyone who disagrees with them is stupid or ignorant.
If Democrats continue with their snobbish, elitist and condescending attitudes and remarks, citizens of differing voting preferences will continue to be turned off by it and will continue to vote Republican.
Bryce Roberts
Cape Elizabeth
