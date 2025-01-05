President-elect Trump recently posted comments on Truth Social about former President Jimmy Carter, saying that “he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we owe him a debt of gratitude.”

If Trump truly believes these words and believes that someone in public office, who works on behalf of others, deserves praise, maybe his second term will be different from his first and he will truly work to make our lives better. Then again, he probably didn’t write the Truth Social post in the first place. Someone on his staff was directed to write something complimentary, and Trump most likely doesn’t feel that way at all.

I believe Trump and Carter represent exact opposites with respect to their ethics, morality, spiritually, personal sense of social responsibility and concern or respect for others.

James Norton

South Portland

