I am perplexed and unhappy with the Dec. 29 Marianne Schnall op-ed (“Why we need to embolden women and girls to keep running for leadership“) because it omitted mention of Olympia Snowe and her Women’s Leadership Institute. If the author does not know about this institute, she should, and you, as editor, should have insisted that a photo of Sen. Snowe be attached to the op-ed along with the other photos.

I hope that the newspaper makes amends by carrying an article about the Women’s Institute as soon as possible.

Madge Baker

Shapleigh

