It is with shock and anger that I read the article “Alabama profits off prisoners who work at McDonald’s but deems them too dangerous for parole,” released Dec. 20 by the AP.
How is it that corporations such as Burger King, Best Western, Bama and Budweiser not only have prisoners working for them, but at sub- minimum wages and the potential for punishment if they refuse or demand fair wages.
The 13th Amendment, of 1865, outlawed slavery, yet an argument can be made that this practice in Alabama is but a sophisticated means to exploit prisoners, ergo slavery. How is it that businesses can make profits from the backs of the most vulnerable? This is corporate welfare by any other name, certainly not capitalism.
Though this is occurring in another state, I think we must agitate and advocate for removing parts of the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist…”
I ask Sens. King and Collins and Reps. Pingree and Golden to propose legislation to address this issue.
Rob Boudewijn
Portland
