South Portland Middle School was evacuated this morning after a strong propane smell was detected.

Seventh and eighth grade students were moved with staff to the Skillin school while Unitil and the fire department investigated the source of the odor.

The building was determined to be safe and students were cleared to return by 8:45 a.m.

The start of school for fifth and sixth graders was delayed until 10:45 a.m.

No other details about the source of the odor were immediately available, according to a city spokesperson.

Copy the Story Link