KENTS HILL — While not at the rate it’s become accustomed to this season, the Messalonskee boys hockey team had no problem getting its offense going Tuesday night.

Led by junior center Tatum Doucette, who had two goals and an assist, the Eagles beat Camden Hills 4-2 at the Bonnefond Ice Arena.

Christian Salvadori scored a goal and had two assists, while Owen Kirk added a goal for the Eagles (7-0). Denny Martin and Alex Beckwith each had an assist.

“We’re pretty excited,” Kirk said of Messalonskee’s undefeated start, “but we have a lot of hard matchups coming up. We just have to keep rolling. It’s good to have a good start, but we still have around two more months of the season, so we can’t really get too confident right now.”

The Eagles have scored 39 goals this season — an average of 5.6 per game — and allowed only nine.

“We’re working hard,” Messalonskee head coach Dennis Martin said. “It’s a little frustrating with some of the mistakes that we made; it was just one of those nights. … We took advantage of the chances when we needed to, and in the chances when we could have put them away, we had a breakdown and didn’t take advantage of it.”

Flynn Lilly and Tyler Dorr scored for Camden Hills (1-6).

Doucette gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first period, connecting on a wrist shot that went past Windjammers goalie Quinn Hoppin. Messalonskee added two more goals, a power-play score from Salvadori and a wrist shot from Kirk, that lengthened the lead to 3-0 in the second period.

Camden Hills fought back with goals from Lilly and Dorr in the final stanza, but Doucette took a pass from Salvadori and notched his second goal of the game with 9:25 left in the third to seal the game.

Eagles goaltender Nathan Kirk finished with 16 saves, while Hoppin stopped 33 shots for Camden Hills.

