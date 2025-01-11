HOLLIS – Brian L. Kendrick, 75 passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 6, 2025, after a long and arduous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in Bangor on Jan. 13, 1949, a son of Morgan and Elaine (Lancaster) Kendrick.

Brian was raised in Texas and graduated from Eastwood High School in El Paso. He began college at Texas Western (UTEP), and completed his Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Southern Maine, where he majored in Elementary Education, and served as editor of the college newspaper for a time. He soon discovered his interests led in another direction and his work life focused on his love of carpentry and construction. He worked for several construction companies, notably Allied, Cunningham and Cianbro from which he retired after 15 years of dedicated service.

When he lived in Portland, he served on the board of the Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Association, and after moving to Hollis, he served on the town planning board for a time.

Brian enjoyed traveling, reading, hiking and being in nature. He received great companionship and comfort from his beloved dog, Phoebe and his cat Portia. “My dad had an unparalleled love for music and taste that was cutting edge. He was happiest when sharing that passion with others and some of my fondest memories were made at concerts we attended together. We drove to Boston to see Kings of Leon, marveled at the legendary Bob Dylan, and rocked out to The White Stripes. Those share experiences filled with music and joy, are treasures I will hold close forever.” ~Zach

He was preceded in death by both his parents and his older brother Jon Morgan Kendrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha Allard Kendrick of Hollis; and his sons Asher Nathaniel Kendrick of Portland and Zachary Allard Kendrick of Hayward, California. He is also survived by a brother, Thomas Kendrick (Diane), a brother-in-law Gregory Allard (Jeanette), a sister-in-law Suzanne Kendrick, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A gathering in remembrance will be held for family and friends during the summer.

Donations in his memory can be made to Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, PO Box 336,

Westbrook, ME 04098.

