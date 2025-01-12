SOUTH PORTLAND – Kathy Linda Larsen, 76, of South Portland, Maine, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 5, 2025, after bravely battling ALS. She lived a Godly life quietly loving, encouraging, and caring for others.

Born March 26, 1948, in Portland, Kathy was the daughter of Rodney and Helen Larsen. She was the seventh of eight children. Kathy grew up in South Portland, attending school there, and graduating in 1966. Following high school, Kathy attended New Brunswick Bible Institute. She completed her education in 1970.

There will be a Celebration of Kathy’s Life on January 16, at 2 p.m. at Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clark’s Pond Parkway, South Portland.

To read Kathy’s full obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 US Rte. 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or ALS Clinic, Att: Dr. John Taylor, 81 Medical Center Drive, Suite 1300, Brunswick, Maine 04011

