NASHUA, N.H. – Robert “Bobby” Taliento, 82, of Nashua, N.H., passed away on Jan. 1, 2025, with his wife and children by his side.

Bobby was born on Oct. 30, 1942, in Portland, a son of the late Albert J. Taliento and Rose M. (Gagnon) Taliento. Bobby grew up in Portland with his brother, Bruce, and his sister, Janice. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School in 1960.

Bobby was a member of one of Portland’s largest and most prominent Italian American families. His first job after graduating from high school was at Ametek, where he met his lovely wife Jan, and they were married in April 1966. He worked as a sales manager at Fairchild Corp. in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

In 1976, he started working for New Tech and retired from there in 2003. He loved the company and became lifelong friends with Peter George.

Bobby was active in his church, St. Christopher Church in Nashua, N.H. He enjoyed watching football on TV. Bobby enjoyed vacationing in Florida every Winter and a month on the ocean in Old Orchard Beach every July as well as a week in Fryeburg for the Fryeburg Fair. Bobby enjoyed vacationing and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He loved horse racing and owned several racehorses.

He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Bruce Taliento.

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Jan Taliento of Nashua, N.H.; his daughter Lynn Taliento and husband Michael of Washington D.C.; his son Mark Taliento and wife Cheri of Beverly, Mass.; grandchildren, Amelia Warren, Noah Warren, Gabriella Taliento, Raygen Taliento and sister Janice Bancroft and husband Donnie Bancroft of Raymond, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland. A private internment will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Bobby’s online guest book.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or, Portland Boys & Girls Club, PO Box 7830,

Portland, ME 04112.

