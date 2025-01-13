One of the many benefits of membership in my outdoor club, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society, is the ability to network with a large number of outdoor enthusiasts. We have more than 300 adult members, so finding companions for an outdoor adventure is often a phone call or club email away.

When I recently announced a proposed last-minute December club hike on Ragged Mountain in West Rockport, I received an immediate response from a new member. Yet another advantage of PPCS affiliation is the opportunity to make new friends with similar interests. That was true in this instance when Art Durity signed on to my trip.

Ragged Mountain is situated near the southwestern terminus of a range of small coastal mountains called the Camden Hills. The Georges Highland Path (GHP), developed and maintained by the Georges River Land Trust, traverses the summit. The 1,288-foot peak provides several spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and dozens of islands in Penobscot Bay.

We met at the Route 17 GHP trailhead near Mirror Lake on a cool, partly sunny, December morning. When we arrived, ours were the only vehicles in the small parking lot. Observing snow and ice in the area and on the summit, we packed micro-spikes for use if icy conditions were encountered.

We descended steep steps next to a kiosk on the GHP and hiked easily on hard-packed snow and sporadic ice in a low area. After crossing an ancient stonewall, we followed the trail as it angled northwesterly in a predominantly hardwood forest and passed over a rocky ridge toward towering cliffs.

Continuing over rolling hills, we intersected Round the Mountain Trail and crossed a small stream. Round the Mountain Trail is a relatively new biking, walking and running path that partially circumnavigates Ragged Mountain. Shortly after, we arrived at the base of the cliffs.

The trail turned right and we advanced easterly along the foot of the precipice in uneven, boulder-strewn terrain. In the past, the path continued in that direction until nearing Mirror Lake before beginning a steep northerly climb towards the summit. However, since my last visit, the trail has been rerouted and turns northeasterly earlier and rises more gradually. The change is an improvement.

Ascending steadily, we rejoined the old path before veering northwest past a large rock formation. The trail narrowed and continued along the edge of south-facing cliffs providing sporadic glimpses of Mirror Lake below. We followed the attenuated passage as it rose gradually to an overlook that offered unobstructed views of Spruce and Pleasant mountains, the southwestern-most peaks in the Camden Hills range.

Turning right, the trail enters a stunted hardwood forest and follows a moderate incline to steep ledges. We scaled the prominence and emerged onto a wide sloping observation point that provided expansive views of Penobscot Bay in the east.

Leaving that scenic location, we passed through a stand of conifer trees and then scrambled over a massive granite protuberance partially covered with ice and snow. Using blue blazes on the rocks as a guide, we skirted along the rim of the lofty escarpment. The prevalence of ice heightened the risk of falls in this potentially hazardous area, so we stopped to attach micro-spikes to our boots.

Benefiting from improved traction, we clambered abruptly upwards past a sign that directs hikers to the summit. The views in this area were phenomenal. Aptly named Mirror Lake was seemingly at our feet and much of western Penobscot Bay could be seen in the distance.

We completed the final push to the summit and passed a communications tower to another exceptional viewpoint. From that eastern perspective, we enjoyed a stunning panoramic vista of the northern Camden Hills and much of Penobscot Bay.

Following a brief snack while savoring the wonderful views, we began our return. The micro-spikes were invaluable during the precipitous, higher-elevation descent. We continued to wear them for added security during the remainder of the trek. Our pleasurable return was otherwise problem-free.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” relates nine more challenging Maine mountain hikes, including several winter ascents of Mount Katahdin, Traveler Loop and the Marston Range in Baxter State Park.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

