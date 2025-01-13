POLAND — A Poland man is accused of stabbing someone and stealing a pickup truck in Minot and crashing it into a utility pole early Monday morning, police said.

Payton Hamilton, 20, is charged with stealing a Ford F-150 from a residence on West Minot Road about 5 a.m., the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

Hamilton drove toward Mechanic Falls, where local police attempted unsuccessfully to stop the truck.

Hamilton ultimately crashed into a pole along Robinson Hill Road in Oxford, where he suffered minor injuries and severely damaged the vehicle, the office said. He was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Later that morning, the Lewiston Police Department informed the Sheriff’s Office that an 18-year-old had been stabbed in West Minot, the office said.

“The investigation determined that Hamilton had stabbed the victim prior to stealing the truck,” the department said. “The victim and suspect are known to each other.”

Officials did not say whether the stabbing was connected to the vehicle theft.

Hamilton is being held at the county jail on $50,000 cash bail, the office said. He faces a half-dozen charges, including eluding an officer, theft, aggravated assault and violating the conditions of his release.

Copy the Story Link