Portland police found several suspected bullet holes in a building Monday night after reports of shots being fired in the neighborhood.

Witnesses called 911 shortly before midnight to report they had heard four or five loud bangs near 12 Eleanor St. Responding officers found several bullet holes, including some in the siding of the building and at least one that had passed through a window, according to Portland police.

A police spokesperson said a similar call was made to that address on Oct. 13, 2024, when a gas line was pierced by a bullet.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone to has information to call 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME and a message to 847411.

