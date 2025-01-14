A Corinna man was shot after he allegedly stole a front-end loader and attempted to “run through” a house in Garland on Tuesday morning, the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office said.

The home’s residents reported that a man was attempting to steal the front-end loader from a gravel pit on their property along Upper Notch Road around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a written statement.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Michael Thompson, the sheriff’s office said. The residents were not identified.

“Shortly after receiving the initial call, the complainant reported that the front-end loader was now in their driveway, attempting to run through their house,” the office said. “The complainant also mentioned that the machine was destroying vehicles in the driveway.”

An initial investigation indicates that those in the home exited the building and fired several shots into the vehicle, breaking through its windshield and striking Thompson, the sheriff’s office said. Thompson then reversed the vehicle and drove down a wooded road, the office said.

The Penobscot Regional Communications Center got another call, this one at 6:10 a.m., about a front-end loader driving on the public streets, and law enforcement officers found the loader on Center Road in Charleston, the office said.

Advertisement

Thompson exited the machine “without incident” and told the officers he had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital before being transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said. It’s not clear what, if any, charges have been filed against Thompson, but the office said additional charges “may be pending.”

Garland is a town of about 1,000 people located roughly 20 miles northwest of Bangor.

Copy the Story Link