At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, fifth grader Eva Cardona was not in her classroom at Ocean Avenue Elementary School. Instead, she was inside a mobile optometry office parked at Gerald E. Talbot Community School, picking out her new glasses with transparent blue frames.

“When I read books, I have to go really close,” she said. “Sometimes I would read, and then I had to restart, because then I had to squint and stuff to see.”

She knew she needed glasses. She also knew exactly what style of frame she wanted to pick out.

“I went to Claire’s and tried on some pairs of glasses,” said Cardona.

From Jan. 6 to 8, a van from mobile vision health company 20/20 Onsite was parked at three Portland public schools, providing free eye exams and glasses to students at no cost to their families.

The visit was funded by the Foundation for Portland Public Schools and organized by school nurses, who saw a need for vision care among students.

Advertisement

School nurses conduct annual eye exams on all students and notify families when their child needs to visit an optometrist for a more comprehensive exam and to possibly receive glasses. However, Portland Public School Nurse Coordinator Tina Veilleux said that nurses have seen many students struggle to get to an optometry appointment.

“Vision care has been a challenge for a long time. A lot of that has to do with MaineCare reimbursement. And sometimes kids don’t have insurance, language barriers, transportation, all that stuff,” said Veilleux.

She said that over the years, nurses have put together a patchwork of low-cost programs to recommend to parents of local providers that accept MaineCare, the insurance for low-income Maine residents. However, few optometrists accept MaineCare to reimburse the cost of glasses, leading to long waitlists and deterring families.

“There is a backlog of students in need of vision exams and glasses,” said Veilleux.

This year, Portland public school nurses wanted to provide vision care to students through a specific and timely route. They went to the Foundation for Portland Public Schools, a nonprofit that fundraises for a variety of projects that benefit schools and students in the school district. The foundation raised $21,000 through grants and donations for the mobile vision clinic’s visits.

“The school nurses had several health care-related projects that they wanted to do to meet the needs of the kids,” said Sarah Southard, co-vice president of the Foundation for Portland Public Schools.

Advertisement

“So we think that this would be a way to get through the backlog of people waiting, so they don’t miss out on more learning,” said Southard.

Additionally, Greater Portland Health, the federally qualified health practice that provides clinics in Portland public high schools, is expanding its services to include an optometrist on-site monthly. Following the comprehensive eye exam, students will be able to order their glasses on-site through MaineCare.

“We’re hoping this kind of helps fill the need short-term, and at the same time, Greater Portland Health … they have recently been able to expand to offer vision care also. So we’re hoping this will kind of fix a backlog, and then we can get kids into ongoing care with them and other local providers,” said Veilleux.

20/20 Onsite held mobile clinics at the Reiche Community School, Gerald E. Talbot Community School, and Portland Adult Education, with students shuttled over from other schools who needed vision care.

Based in Everett, Massachusetts, 20/20 Onsite primarily visits schools in the Boston area. Recently it has expanded its scope into New Hampshire, said Peter Leotsakos, lead assistant clinic manager, primary care at 20/20 Onsite. This is the first time the mobile clinic has come to Maine.

Inside the “vision van” at Gerald E. Talbot Community School, Leotsakos helped fit elementary students for their new glasses. Each student the optometrist determined needed glasses got to pick out the style of their new frames from the brand Warby Parker.

Advertisement

“Seeing the kids get their glasses and put them on, actually be able to see for the first time. They’re like, ‘Whoa, this is what things look like.’ Kids really need the glasses. It’s kind of amazing to see that after the fact. Their reaction is great,” said Leotsakos.

Third grader Alegeria Nputu picked out a pair of tan frames. She said that she was struggling to see the board in class at Ocean Avenue Elementary.

“I’d ask the teacher if I could sit at the front so I could see. I asked the teacher if I could sit on the rug so my eyes could see better,” said Nputu.

The glasses will be delivered to the students in about three weeks.

“It’s very hard to learn, it’s very hard to read and write and do your math, all of that (without necessary glasses). And a lot of kids don’t know that they are not seeing as clearly as they could be. So we think it will have a tremendous impact for these kids that need glasses,” said Veilleux.

Copy the Story Link