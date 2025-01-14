A stretch of Gorham’s County Road has been closed following after a vehicle struck a pole and knocked down wires, officials said.

The road was shut down between Burnham Road in Gorham and Gorham Road in Scarborough, a little more than a half-mile stretch, the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center announced around 6:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use another route.

“The road will be shut down for an extended period of time,” the center said. “We will advise when the road is reopened.”

A dispatcher said there were no more details available and declined, per center policy, to offer a timeline for when the might reopen when reached by phone shortly after 7 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
car crash, cumberland county, gorham maine, Scarborough

Related Stories
Latest Articles