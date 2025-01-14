A stretch of Gorham’s County Road has been closed following after a vehicle struck a pole and knocked down wires, officials said.

The road was shut down between Burnham Road in Gorham and Gorham Road in Scarborough, a little more than a half-mile stretch, the Cumberland County Regional Communications Center announced around 6:30 p.m.

Motorists are advised to use another route.

“The road will be shut down for an extended period of time,” the center said. “We will advise when the road is reopened.”

A dispatcher said there were no more details available and declined, per center policy, to offer a timeline for when the might reopen when reached by phone shortly after 7 p.m.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

