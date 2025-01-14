A group of Bath-area high schoolers are partnering with a local nonprofit to spread the word about age-related diseases and the challenges faced by caregivers.

The students are partnering with Bath-Brunswick Respite Care to record and share the Caregiver Connect Series, launched in November 2024. The series features expert speakers on issues related to Alzheimer’s, dementia and similar diseases.

“By filming these sessions and making them available online, we are hoping to reach a wider audience and help more neighbors access the support and resources they need to continue caring for their loved ones,” said Ashley Butterfield, executive director of Bath-Brunswick Respite Care.

The two Morse High School students selected for the project are sophomores Charli Ware and Lily Forrester. They taped the first Caregiver Connect Series, focused on hand therapy techniques, in November and the previous Bath Police Department visit for Project Lifesaver and the Wandering Persons Program.

“We are both part of the Interact Club run by Ms. (Leslie) Trundy at Morse,” Ware said. “She posted about this opportunity, and we just thought it could be a good volunteering way to interact with our community and get involved.”

Ware and Forrester uploaded their footage of the Bath police visit to the Morse Interact Club YouTube channel, which anyone can access.

Advertisement

“When you can attend the workshop in person, there is real value in learning and benefiting from the community aspect and being able to ask questions that are on your mind,” Trundy said. “But not everyone who needs access to a resource can be there in person.”

As the population ages, Trundy said it is important for people to be aware of the challenges of aging and how older adults can maintain their independence.

“It’s definitely interesting because it’s a side you don’t see as much for when you’re our age,” Forrester said.

The students plan to film the upcoming series discussions focused on Habitat for Humanity’s Home Preservation Program for assistance on home repairs on Feb. 5 and another session by elder law Attorney Michelle Maynard providing guidance on the financial power of attorney and legal issues facing older adults and caregivers on Feb. 27.

Other programs will include nutrition and wellness for aging adults with nutritionist Anita Nugent on March 26 and fall prevention with physical therapist Christina Levesque Monroe on April 2.

Morse High School students have done other videography projects before, such as the PSA videos for Main Street Bath during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All sessions will take place at the Bath-Brunswick Respite Care adult facility at 9 Park St. in Bath, and the recordings will be available online at respitecare.org.

Copy the Story Link