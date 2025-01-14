CASCO – Christopher M. Howard, 35, was born on Oct. 18, 1989, in Portland, and passed away on Jan. 10, 2025, in Scarborough, surrounded by his family and friends after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. He was a resident of Casco at the time of his passing.

Chris grew up in Westbrook where he attended local schools. During his school years, he was an avid athlete, playing both soccer and golf. His passion for golf stayed with him into adulthood, and he spent countless cherished hours on the course.

Chris was fortunate to share his life with a tight-knit group of childhood friends whose bond was built on equal parts rivalry and camaraderie. Whether on the soccer field, competing in golf, or engaging in friendly debates, they pushed each other to grow and thrive. This spirited connection remained a cornerstone of Chris’s life, evolving into a deep and enduring friendship that saw them through life’s milestones, challenges, and adventures well into adulthood.

Chris had a deep love for the outdoors, especially the beaches and the woods, and treasured every moment spent with friends and family. His outgoing and warm personality brought light to everyone he met. He built a successful career as the Assistant Director of Operations at Phoenix Welding, where he was respected for his dedication and work ethic.

Chris is survived by his loving mother, Jacquelyn Marion Howard, and father, Robert Howard, both of Westbrook; his sister, Sarah Howard, of Scarborough; his beloved dog, Arya; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.

Friends and family are invited to a time of visitation Friday Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street in Portland. Burial in Evergreen Cemetery Portland following the Memorial Service.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the Special Care Unit 1 staff at Maine Medical Center, Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Dr. Dugan and his staff at New England Cancer Specialists, and Phoenix Welding for their support and extreme flexibility with Chris throughout this period. A very special thanks is extended to Vanessa Bradbury for her unwavering love and support throughout this difficult time.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to:

The First Tee Program

2 Old County Rd Ext.

Freeport, ME 04079

an organization that supports youth development through golf, a sport Chris loved deeply or to:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

an organization that supports

Chris’ love of animals

