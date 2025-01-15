Hires, promotions, appointments

Vicki Alward was promoted to executive vice president, chief operating officer at Skowhegan Savings Bank. She joined the bank as vice president, risk management officer in 2006.

Jacob Ouellette was promoted to vice president, investment officer at Norway Savings Bank as part of its asset management group. He has been a member of the AMG team since 2015 and became a sustainable investing professional a year later.

Melissa Bowker-Kinley was chosen as vice president of medical affairs in child and adolescent services at MaineHealth Behavioral Health. Most recently, she served as a child and adolescent psychiatrist at InterMed in Portland and medical director of Health Affiliates Maine in Auburn.

Copy the Story Link