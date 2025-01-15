Alward

Ouellette

Hires, promotions, appointments

Vicki Alward was promoted to executive vice president, chief operating officer at Skowhegan Savings Bank. She joined the bank as vice president, risk management officer in 2006.

Jacob Ouellette was promoted to vice president, investment officer at Norway Savings Bank as part of its asset management group. He has been a member of the AMG team since 2015 and became a sustainable investing professional a year later.

Bowker-Kinley

Melissa Bowker-Kinley was chosen as vice president of medical affairs in child and adolescent services at MaineHealth Behavioral Health. Most recently, she served as a child and adolescent psychiatrist at InterMed in Portland and medical director of Health Affiliates Maine in Auburn.

M&T Bank donated $45,000 to Avesta Housing’s Homeless to Housing program to help formerly homeless residents maintain housing stability in their new homes. From left, Avesta Housing Vice President of Property Management and Resident Services Amanda Gilliam, M&T Bank Commercial Real Estate Relationship Manager Mike Ross, Maine Regional President Phil Cohen, Charitable and Community Relations Manager Katie Rooks, Commercial Credit Senior Portfolio Manager Azaria Stewart, and Avesta Housing Corporate and Major Gifts Officer Zoë Alexis Scott. Contributed / M&T Bank

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Forecaster Community, Leader Community, people and business, portland maine, Sentry Community

Related Stories
Latest Articles